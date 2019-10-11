nDEX 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, nDEX has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One nDEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $9,394.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.01023377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

