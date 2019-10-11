Neblio Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Neblio has a market cap of $7.25 million and $90,594.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00021405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012503 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,630,935 coins and its circulating supply is 14,957,296 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

