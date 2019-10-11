Nebulas Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $26.68 million and $6.97 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00006140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Neraex, BCEX and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00040102 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.06230805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016853 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00040046 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 105,030,204 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, Neraex, Binance, Allcoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

