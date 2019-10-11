NEO Price Hits $7.35 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. NEO has a market capitalization of $518.72 million and approximately $264.07 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for about $7.35 or 0.00087986 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, CoinBene and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00202596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01032658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022665 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official website is neo.org. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

