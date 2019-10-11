NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Position Lowered by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises about 3.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,750,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,435,000 after purchasing an additional 187,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,710,000 after purchasing an additional 128,049 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 10.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 740,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,094,000 after purchasing an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $327.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

