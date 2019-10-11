Nestree Hits Market Capitalization of $495,203.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Nestree token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market cap of $495,203.00 and $15,675.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034360 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00092910 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001319 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120167 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,422.74 or 1.01181708 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003344 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,831,188 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

