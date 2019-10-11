Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the August 30th total of 276,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 83.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 201.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,465 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ UEPS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.07. 105,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,124. The company has a market cap of $165.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.64 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

