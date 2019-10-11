Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $440.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis dropped their target price on Netflix from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $451.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $369.45.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $282.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,551,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,004. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.28. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

