Netrum Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Netrum has a market cap of $567,912.00 and $1,811.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002816 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008436 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,575,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,033 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

