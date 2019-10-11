New Century AIM VCT (LON:NCA) Trading Up 0.5%

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.12 ($0.92).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41.

New Century AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:NCA)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

