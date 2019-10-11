New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 207,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 1,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

