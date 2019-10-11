New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,396 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.69. 1,521,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,870,447. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

