New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRZ. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.08.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 78,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

