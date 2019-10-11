Newton Coin Project (NCP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $102,091.00 and $4.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 180,517,745,350 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, BiteBTC, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

