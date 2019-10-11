NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 4,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,526. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,891,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares in the last quarter.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

