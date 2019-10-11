Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,920 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.35% of Nexstar Media Group worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

NXST traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.29. 3,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,831. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.