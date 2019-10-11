Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $61.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,321,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,111,516 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $101,881,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $83,236,000 after buying an additional 307,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,913 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,603,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

