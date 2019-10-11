Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nidec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.29. Nidec has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

