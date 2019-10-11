Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Nielsen also posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 59,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,201. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nielsen by 68.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 61,636 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Nielsen by 3.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 259,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

