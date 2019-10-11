Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $106.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.92.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $93.88. 5,765,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Nike by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Nike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 185,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Nike by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 14,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Nike by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

