Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €4.10 ($4.77) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.56 ($6.47).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.