Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

