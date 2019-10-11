Nomura Analysts Give Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) a $136.00 Price Target

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) received a $136.00 target price from Nomura in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.57. 377,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,327. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $239,005.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

