Norbord (TSE:OSB) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Norbord from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norbord from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

OSB traded up C$0.68 on Friday, hitting C$30.30. 115,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.39. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.60. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$26.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.96.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$597.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norbord will post 1.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

