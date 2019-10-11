Northland Securities Analysts Give Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) a $40.00 Price Target

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a $40.00 target price by research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,900. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 100,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

