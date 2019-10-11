Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

