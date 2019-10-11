Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given a $415.00 Price Target at Barclays

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been given a $415.00 target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock traded down $6.53 on Tuesday, reaching $362.22. 1,499,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.