Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,356,000 after buying an additional 1,662,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,573,000 after purchasing an additional 854,857 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 533,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,569. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

