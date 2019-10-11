NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.45.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,883 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $268.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

