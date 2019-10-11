Obsidian (ODN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Obsidian has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. Obsidian has a market cap of $40,647.00 and $6.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obsidian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021735 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010117 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.02195081 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Obsidian Coin Profile

Obsidian (ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 109,195,786 coins and its circulating supply is 69,689,438 coins. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obsidian’s official website is obsidianplatform.com. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

