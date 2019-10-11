Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oil States International to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oil States International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.11.

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $743.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 2.26. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.73 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 115,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.