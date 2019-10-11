Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONB. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,495. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,535,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 150,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,460,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,406,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,932,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 77,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

