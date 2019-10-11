Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 88,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Olin has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vince J. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $372,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

