OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of OnTheMarket stock remained flat at $GBX 83.50 ($1.09) during trading hours on Thursday. 21,226 shares of the stock were exchanged. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144.90 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.59.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.