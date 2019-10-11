Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pi Financial

Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OTEX. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Open Text to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.89.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Open Text has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 141.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.