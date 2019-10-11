Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.58. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Optex Systems Hldg InCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

About Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

