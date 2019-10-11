O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.61 on Friday, hitting $405.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,689. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.20 and a 200-day moving average of $384.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

