O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORLY. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.62.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $398.80 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.