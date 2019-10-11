Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,570. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $945.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 71.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $9,804,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

