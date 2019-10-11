Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $4.72. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ossen Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ossen Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Ossen Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

