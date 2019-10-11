Own (CHX) Price Reaches $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Own has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $1.30 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Own has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

