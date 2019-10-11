P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 317.6% from the August 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P & F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of P & F Industries worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN remained flat at $$6.33 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16. P & F Industries has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

