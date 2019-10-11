Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.89 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

United Technologies stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,741. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

