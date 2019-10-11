Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.15 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after buying an additional 1,580,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $50.78. 11,252,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,321,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

