Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,034 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Nike by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Nike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Nike stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.00. 5,870,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,482 shares of company stock worth $47,549,976. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

