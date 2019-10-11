Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

