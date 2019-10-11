Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Trading Down 0.7%

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 290.28 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), 43,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 175,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

The firm has a market cap of $354.41 million and a PE ratio of 23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.22.

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

