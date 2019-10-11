Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Down 1.6%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 304.30 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01), approximately 51,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 146,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 313.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.80. The firm has a market cap of $181.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.