Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 15,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $36.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after buying an additional 843,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,046,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,836,000 after buying an additional 417,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $12,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,099,000 after buying an additional 379,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $11,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.