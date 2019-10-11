Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.